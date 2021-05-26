Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

