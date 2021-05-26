Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of LITE opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

