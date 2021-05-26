Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) and Its Peers Financial Review

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lyra Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Lyra Therapeutics Competitors -666.98% -89.16% -17.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A -$22.13 million -2.67 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.76 million 66.97

Lyra Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics Competitors 892 3807 7022 187 2.55

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.27%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

