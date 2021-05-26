Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1,649.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

