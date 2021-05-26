Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

