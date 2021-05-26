Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) Plans GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MAJE stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.14). 76,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.62. The firm has a market cap of £127.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.18 ($3.31).

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

