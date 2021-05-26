Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the April 29th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 99,622,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,638,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Majic Wheels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

