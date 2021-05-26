Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the April 29th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 99,622,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,638,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Majic Wheels has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Majic Wheels Company Profile
