MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 210.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.