ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Raises Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.46. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,372. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

