Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, an increase of 8,272.1% from the April 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mapletree Commercial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

