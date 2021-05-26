Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,257 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 14,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.