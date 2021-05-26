Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $142.50. 4,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,552. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

