Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.