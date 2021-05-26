Mariner LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

