Mariner LLC Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.