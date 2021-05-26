Mariner LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.31. 18,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,267,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.