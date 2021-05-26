Mariner LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.19. 16,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

