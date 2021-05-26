Mariner LLC Sells 1,933 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

