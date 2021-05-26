Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Stock analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the retailer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.30 ($2.17).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.52.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

