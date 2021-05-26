Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

