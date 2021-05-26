Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.18.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $362.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.84 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

