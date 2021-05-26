Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $126,732.14 and $18.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.22 or 0.07138953 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

