Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $402.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $367.22 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.02. The stock has a market cap of $363.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.