MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $38.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,517. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $531.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

