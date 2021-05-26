Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $136.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.96. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

