Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.
Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,327. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.62. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.