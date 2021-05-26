Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.

Shares of NYSE MEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,327. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.62. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

