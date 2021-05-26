MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 191.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. 52,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

