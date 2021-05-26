McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.65. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

