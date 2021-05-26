Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 1,240.8% in May

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a growth of 1,240.8% from the April 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 10,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,703. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

