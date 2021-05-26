MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $32,016.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -290.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

