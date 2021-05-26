Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $22.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

