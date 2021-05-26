MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,604.11 and approximately $793.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

