Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Sector Gamma AS’s 5th Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 5.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 398,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

