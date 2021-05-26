Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199.33 ($2.60).

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON MRO traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,501. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.27. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

