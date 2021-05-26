Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.11 and a 1 year high of $197.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.