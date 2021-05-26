Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 148,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

