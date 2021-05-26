Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.