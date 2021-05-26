Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

