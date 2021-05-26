Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post sales of $139.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $158.94 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $536.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

MESA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, insider Michael Lotz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $706,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,808.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,281 shares of company stock worth $2,593,006. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $399.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

