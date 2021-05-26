Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MTR opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

