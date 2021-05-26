MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

