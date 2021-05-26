MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

