Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

