Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

