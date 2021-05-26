Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $256.70 at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.88. 719,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,961,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

