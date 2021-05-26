MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00021849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $91.12 million and $159,294.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00529113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $569.82 or 0.01467032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,736,851 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

