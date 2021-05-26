Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Mincon Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market cap of £244.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.80. Mincon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 68.01 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

