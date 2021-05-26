Mining Core Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $30,032.76 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $30,032.76 and approximately $55,081.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00355268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00187820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00836554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

