Mirai (MRI) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Mirai has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirai has a market cap of $4,945.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002178 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.