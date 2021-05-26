Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 17,106 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BXC opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.83. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.